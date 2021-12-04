ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
IHC urged to place Rana Shamim’s name on ECL

Recorder Report 04 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been urged to place former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Rana Shamim’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A Supreme Court lawyer, Rai Muhammad Kharral, on Friday, filed the petition seeking the court’s permission to become a party in the contempt of court case against the former top judge of the GB.

He stated that the facts in knowledge of the applicant are necessary to be brought before this court in order to enable it to reach a conclusion as to why Rana Shamim has tried to sway the administration of justice for oblique motives.

He added that the applicant wished to present his statement/evidence before this court with regards to the accused Rana Shamim “who lacks moral and financial turpitude, … and who has intended to influence the proceedings and determination in pending matters before this court.”

Kharral said he would submit all the details on the next date of hearing with all the proofs against Rana Shamim that “he is corrupt, dishonest, and he always manoeuvred the offices as additional judge of the Sindh High Court, Chairman Press Council of Pakistan, Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan and Vice Chancellor Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Law University.”

Similarly, in his petition seeking court’s direction to put Rana’s name on ECL, Rai adopted that it has come into knowledge of the appellant being an Advocate Supreme Court, this court and GB Supreme Appellate Court that said Rana Shamim may leave the country before the next date or thereafter as may be to avoid and frustrate the contempt proceeding and NAB enquiries which are pending there on the release of pensionary benefits illegal, appointments as well as embezzlement of public money making the huge properties in Islamabad, Lahore and Arifwala.

He mentioned that Rana is having Gratis passport and is in possession of valid visa, he may go any time anywhere to frustrate the contempt proceedings and the NAB inquiries.

Therefore, he prayed before the court that in the interest of justice, the Ministry of Interior be ordered to place his name on the ECL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Islamabad High Court ECL Rana Shamim Rai Muhammad Kharral

