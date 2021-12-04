Former MQM leader, Shehbaz discuss situation

LAHORE: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Rabita Committee Convener Dr Farooq Sattar in a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence on Friday stressed the need for broad-based cooperation among the political forces to steer the country out of prevailing economic crises so that unrest among the masses could be removed.

Both the leaders also exchanged views over the country’s prevailing political situation, economic and governance crises, situation in Karachi, matters concerning local bodies and other important issues. Both agreed to continue consultation process for better coordination on important issues, sources said. Views were also exchanged on electoral reforms, soaring inflation and the PDM long march against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, the sources added.

After the meeting, Dr Farooq Sattar told media that people’s frustration has to be turned into hope for which political forces need to unite on minimum common agenda.

Expressing concern over situation in Sindh and Karachi, Sattar said that the gulf between rural and urban Sindh is widening and Karachi, which is the engine of Pakistan’s development, is being ignored. He said the Sindh government has ignored the concept of local government system and it has shifted the powers of education and health from municipalities and governance in Sindh is getting worse with every passing day.

Sattar said that the feeling of deprivation has reached its climax in Karachi. He further said that the economy has sunk and mini budget is the last nail in the coffin of economy. Answering a question, he said the whole Sindh is suffering due to inaptness and wrong policies.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal told media on the occasion that the country’s sovereignty has been surrendered before the IMF and a brotherly country just to get loan/assistance. In order to steer the country out of economic surrender, all democratic forces are required to play their due role along with PDM.

He said the PML-N acknowledges the role of local bodies institutions and called for putting in place the local bodies system.

Criticising the PTI government over its failure on economic front, he said it is sad that Pakistani diplomats abroad tweeted that they are not getting salaries for the last three months. About by-election in NA-133, he said the people of Lahore would prove their love with the PML-N on December 5.

The PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique declined to comment on “silent Lahore” visit of Asif Ali Zardari to Lahore. He, however, said that those who staged a drama of buying voters have been arrested and law is taking its due course.

