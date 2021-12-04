ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Former MQM leader, Shehbaz discuss situation

Recorder Report 04 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Rabita Committee Convener Dr Farooq Sattar in a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence on Friday stressed the need for broad-based cooperation among the political forces to steer the country out of prevailing economic crises so that unrest among the masses could be removed.

Both the leaders also exchanged views over the country’s prevailing political situation, economic and governance crises, situation in Karachi, matters concerning local bodies and other important issues. Both agreed to continue consultation process for better coordination on important issues, sources said. Views were also exchanged on electoral reforms, soaring inflation and the PDM long march against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, the sources added.

After the meeting, Dr Farooq Sattar told media that people’s frustration has to be turned into hope for which political forces need to unite on minimum common agenda.

Expressing concern over situation in Sindh and Karachi, Sattar said that the gulf between rural and urban Sindh is widening and Karachi, which is the engine of Pakistan’s development, is being ignored. He said the Sindh government has ignored the concept of local government system and it has shifted the powers of education and health from municipalities and governance in Sindh is getting worse with every passing day.

Sattar said that the feeling of deprivation has reached its climax in Karachi. He further said that the economy has sunk and mini budget is the last nail in the coffin of economy. Answering a question, he said the whole Sindh is suffering due to inaptness and wrong policies.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal told media on the occasion that the country’s sovereignty has been surrendered before the IMF and a brotherly country just to get loan/assistance. In order to steer the country out of economic surrender, all democratic forces are required to play their due role along with PDM.

He said the PML-N acknowledges the role of local bodies institutions and called for putting in place the local bodies system.

Criticising the PTI government over its failure on economic front, he said it is sad that Pakistani diplomats abroad tweeted that they are not getting salaries for the last three months. About by-election in NA-133, he said the people of Lahore would prove their love with the PML-N on December 5.

The PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique declined to comment on “silent Lahore” visit of Asif Ali Zardari to Lahore. He, however, said that those who staged a drama of buying voters have been arrested and law is taking its due course.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif MQM PDM Farooq Sattar PMLN

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Former MQM leader, Shehbaz discuss situation

Economy’s fundamentals strong: Tarin

Circular debt soared to Rs2.419trn by Oct 31st

SPI down 0.48pc WoW

Wagah to Torkham Afghan trucks allowed to ship assistance

FBR asks big retailers to integrate with PoS system by 10th

COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

I’m overseeing investigation, says PM

SL factory manager lynched and set on fire

Refineries: Petroleum Div has shared info on deemed duty with CCoE

Polio workers: PM for taking action over harassment, attacks

Read more stories