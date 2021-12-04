US CG visits Hubco power plant

KARACHI: United States Consul General Mark Stroh traveled to Hub, one of the largest industrial cities of Balochistan, on December 2 to explore opportunities for US technologies and businesses in the province and strengthen US-Pakistan economic ties.

Consul General Stroh toured the 1,292 megawatts (MW) HUBCO power plant, which is Pakistan’s first and largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), and met with HUBCO leadership to discuss plant operations. Consul General Stroh then visited Ismail Industries, which produces high-calorie nutritional supplements that are given to vulnerable populations to treat or prevent malnutrition in Pakistan and Afghanistan through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

