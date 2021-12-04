KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.110 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,410.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 7.295 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.221 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.145 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.586 billion), Platinum (PKR 628.863 million), SP 500 (PKR 465.529 million), DJ (PKR 285.533 million), Silver (PKR 222.474 million), Natural Gas (PKR 201.450 million) and Copper (PKR 57.318 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 19 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 17.357 million were traded.

