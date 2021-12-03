ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
World

WHO has no reports yet of Omicron Covid deaths

AFP 03 Dec 2021

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Friday it had not seen any reports of deaths relating to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The WHO said it was collecting evidence about the variant of concern, as countries around the world scramble to stop it spreading.

But despite a growing number of countries reporting infections with the new variant, no deaths have yet been reported to the UN health agency.

"I have not seen reports of Omicron-related deaths yet," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

Malaysia detects first Omicron case in quarantined traveler from South Africa

"We're collecting all the evidence and we will find much more evidence as we go along.

"The more countries keep testing people, and looking specifically into the Omicron variant, we will also find more cases, more information, and, hopefully not, but also possibly deaths."

