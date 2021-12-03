FO says Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has clarified that the official Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked.

Earlier, in a series of tweets that have since been deleted, the verified account of Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia had tweeted, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, "With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect that we official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees. Is this NayaPakistan?"

Following this, FO issued a clarification, saying that the messages being posted were not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia also tweeted that the account has been restored.

"The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia were hacked. The messages posted during that period were not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia. The accounts now stand restored."