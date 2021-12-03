ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FO says Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked

BR Web Desk 03 Dec 2021

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has clarified that the official Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked.

Earlier, in a series of tweets that have since been deleted, the verified account of Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia had tweeted, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, "With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect that we official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees. Is this NayaPakistan?"

Following this, FO issued a clarification, saying that the messages being posted were not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia also tweeted that the account has been restored.

"The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia were hacked. The messages posted during that period were not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia. The accounts now stand restored."

Foreign Office Hacked Serbia Twitter accounts

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

FO says Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked

PPP’s Agha Siraj Durrani surrenders to NAB

Oil rises as OPEC+ poised to act if demand weakens

Azam Swati tenders written apology to ECP over accusatory remarks

Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 111.74pc YoY: PBS

WHO urges Asia-Pacific to get ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections

Cementing ties, UAE buys 80 French-made Rafale warplanes

7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 54% YoY: PCGA

Turkish central bank again stops lira from sliding to record

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

Read more stories