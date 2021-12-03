ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,396 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-0.13%)
BR30 17,019 Decreased By ▼ -475.14 (-2.72%)
KSE100 43,037 Decreased By ▼ -197.08 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,643 Decreased By ▼ -54.93 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China iron ore futures fall as utilisation rates slip for seventh week

Reuters 03 Dec 2021

BEIJING: Benchmark iron ore futures in China dropped on Friday, shedding more than 5% during the trade, as production at steel mills stayed sluggish amid government curbs.

Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 247 steel firms across China declined for the seventh straight week and stood at 74.8%, as of Friday, down from 75.2% a week earlier, according to Mysteel consultancy.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, plunged as much as 5.5%, but ended down 2.1% to 613 yuan ($96.23) per tonne. For the week, however, iron ore jumped 6.4%.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China fell $1 to $104.5 a tonne on Thursday, data compiled by SteelHome consultancy showed.

China iron ore futures hit upper limit on hopes

Prices for other steelmaking ingredients at close recouped early losses, after media outlet Caixin said China's state planner considers to raise benchmark coal prices https://www.caixin.com/2021-12-03/101813141.html for long-term contracts to 700 yuan per tonne in 2022 from 535 yuan.

Dalian coking coal futures rose 1% to 1,986 yuan a tonne at close, after falling more than 6.5% earlier.

Coke prices jumped 2.3% to 2,847 yuan per tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Construction rebar increased 2.1% to 4,384 yuan per tonne and hot-rolled coils rose 1.6% to 4,769 yuan a tonne.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse, for January delivery, inched 0.7% lower to 16,860 yuan per tonne.

"Impact from changes to the supply side on steel products prices is weakening," SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note, referring to output controls during winter.

However, with the real estate market remaining weak, steel prices are not expected to gain significantly, SinoSteel Futures said.

iron ore prices iron ore export China iron ore futures

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China iron ore futures fall as utilisation rates slip for seventh week

SC orders PPP's Siraj Durrani to surrender before NAB

DRP criteria relaxed: MFBs to extend relief to Covid-hit borrowers: SBP

Forex reserves down $275m

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

Oil rises on OPEC+ plan to meet if Omicron hits fuel demand

WHO urges Asia-Pacific to get ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections

7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 54% YoY: PCGA

PALSP demands mechanism to benefit local steel units

PC asked to complete HEC bidding process

Read more stories