ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FCA for October: Nepra set to allow KE Rs1.078 hike

Mushtaq Ghumman 03 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is to approve an increase of Rs1.078 per unit in tariff of Karachi Electric (KE) for October 2021 under monthly Fuel Component Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

This increase was assessed at a public hearing held at Nepra, presided over by Chairman Nepra, Tauseef H. Farooqi. Vice Chairman Nepra, Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Balochistan, Engineer, Rehmatullah Baloch and Member KP, Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present.

KE, in its initial request had sought an increase of Paisa 29 per unit for October to recover Rs516 million from consumers due to variation in fuel prices. However, after determination of Discos FCA for October 2021, KE in its revised request has used the updated rate of energy purchased from CPPA-G, i.e., Rs9.9165 per unit as presented in Discos hearing instead of previous basket rate of Rs7.4052 per unit. On the basis of new basket rate, KE sought an increase of Rs 1.383 per unit for October 2021, total cost of which was Rs2.457 billion.

During the hearing, KE team, apprised that it sent out units were 1,777 Gwh, total cost of which was Rs26.009 billion at average rate of Rs14.63 per unit. Of this, its own sent out units were 758.14 Gwh; total price of which was Rs16.617 billion at a rate of Rs 21.91 per unit. The power utility purchased 1,019 Gwh of electricity from external sources, total price of which was Rs 9.391 billion @ of Rs 9.22 per unit.

Nepra’s tariff section team noted that it has deducted Rs 24 million on account of KCCPP, heat rate adjustment RLNG/ gas and HSD, respectively, whereas Rs20 million were allowed to the power utility which were already deducted. The impact of these deductions was Paisa 30.3 per unit. After deduction of this impact, the team determined a positive impact of Rs1.078 per unit.

KE has claimed that due to low pressure, KGTPS and SGTPS power plants could not generate energy as per their available capacities. Subsequently, the energy had to be generated through expensive/ inefficient plants which caused the indicative financial impact of Rs1.009 billion.

According to Nepra’s Monitoring & Enforcement (M&E) Wing, financial impact of underutilization of efficient energy sources/ simultaneous operation/ drawn from expensive sources was Rs 97.74 million. The M&E Wing proposed that the amount of Rs 97.74 million should be deducted from the claims of KE. The Authority; however, did not take any decision on the request of its M&E Wing, saying that the decision will be taken, if the power utility does not satisfy on this issue.

However, Chairman Nepra maintained that if KE is unable to settle its gas pressure issues with the SSGC, the regulator has no other option to deduct the amount used on expensive fuel as alternate to gas.

Aamir Ghaziani, CFO, KE briefed the Authority about the efforts made by the power utility to sort out gas pressure issue. He also requested Chairman Nepra to write a letter to the Ministry of Energy on this matter as it will be helpful for the power utility.

Chairman Nepra, who was apparently unhappy for not receiving proper replies to the regulator’s letters, agreed to write a letter on the request of KE and said, “unfortunately neither answer is received of letters from the government nor any action is taken”.

Anil Mumtaz and Arif Bilwani from Karachi raised questions on generation data, cost of generation and issues with SSGC and CPPA-G and other related issues.

Chairman Nepra said that he had given a generous offer to KE to hold a meeting with other stakeholders so that the power utility gas related issued are sorted out. However, the meeting has not been arranged despite passage of two and a half months due to which he was frustrated with the KE on this issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra DISCOS RLNG Karachi Electric Fuel Component Adjustment

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

FCA for October: Nepra set to allow KE Rs1.078 hike

DRP criteria relaxed: MFBs to extend relief to Covid-hit borrowers: SBP

Forex reserves down $275m

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

LG polls in Punjab: Govt says EVMs will be used

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

PALSP demands mechanism to benefit local steel units

PC asked to complete HEC bidding process

Cellular devices: PTA issues safety steps to limit radio frequency exposure

EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over ‘Sterling Lads’ forex cartel

Medical colleges: SC rejects pleas seeking admissions without MDCAT

Read more stories