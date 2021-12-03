PSW to attract FDI, improve ranking in EoDB: FCCI SVP

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is a unique and innovative initiative of the government to improve the overall ranking in “Ease of Doing Business” which will not only attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) but also facilitate local investors to setup their high-tech industrial units in Pakistan in a hassle free environment, said Imran Mahmood Sheikh Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing an awareness session of PSW organized in collaboration with Pakistan Single Window Company and the All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), he said that facilities of as many as 72 government departments both from federal and provincial governments have been clubbed under this window. “This arrangement will help new investors to complete all the mandatory formalities at a single stage instead of visiting different offices,” he said and added that it will also catalyze the import and export business as all consignments could be cleared on Good Declaration (GD) instead of submitting “E” form.

Appreciating the participation of more than 200 members of APBUMA in this awareness session, he said that it indicates that the business community in general and those belonging to the SME sector are ready to contribute their role in national exports provided the government extends them basic and fundamental facilities.

He said that this facility has been introduced in line with the futuristic needs and every businessman has to register himself with the PSW for its own benefit. He also demanded the introduction of the Export Facilitation Scheme with an objective to achieve the export targets set for the year 2025. Earlier Arif Ihsan Malik, Central Chairman APBUMA introduced his organization and said it is the largest elected trade body of the SME sector with its offices in all important cities of Pakistan.

He said that the SME sector is contributing 80% share in national exports but due to meagre financial resources, it has to face multiple difficulties. He said that by simplifying the system we could further enhance our exports and bridge the present trade deficit in our exports and imports. Arif Ihsan further said that the ultimate objective of PSW is to provide documents only once and later businessmen have no need to provide the same document to the different departments.

Earlier Additional Collector Customs Suleman Afzal and Deputy Collector Zaheer Abass gave a detailed presentation on the PSW. He said that the business community must avail this facility and play its proactive role in strengthening the national economy. Bilal Jamil, Captain Retired Farooq Khan, Muhammad Tayyab and General Secretary Dilshad Ahmed also took part in the question answer session. Later Imran Mahmood Sheikh SVP FCCI and Arif Ihsan Malik Chairman APBUMA presented shields to Suleman Afzal and Zaheer Abass.

