ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Indian, Thai rice prices ease on weaker currencies, higher supplies

Reuters 03 Dec 2021

BANGKOK: Rice export prices in India and Thailand dipped this past week, as domestic currencies weakened and local supplies increased, while nearby Vietnam also saw a drop in rates.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $353 to $358 per tonne, down from last week’s $354 to $360.

“Summer crop supplies were rising. But this week’s untimely rainfall might delay processing in some eastern states,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

In Bangladesh, rice prices rose again this week despite hefty imports and good crops, hitting consumers.

Traditionally the world’s third-biggest rice producer, Bangladesh has emerged as a major buyer of late to shore up domestic stocks hit by floods, importing mostly from India through land ports. The country has brought in nearly 800,000 tonnes of rice since July.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices fell to $380-$397 per tonne on Thursday, from $390-$403 last week.

The Thai baht weakened 1.5% against the U.S. dollar from a week ago, translating into lower export rates, traders in Bangkok said.

Thailand is seeing an ample new harvest but logistical challenges remained due to high freight rates and scarcity of ships, they added.

Thailand has exported 4.59 million tonnes of rice between January and October this year, commerce ministry data showed.

