ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Gold slides over 1pc

Reuters 03 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: Gold dropped more than 1% to a one-month low on Thursday, as investors latched on to signs of a seemingly hawkish tilt in U.S. monetary policy that could rein in rising consumer prices in future.

Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,766.98 per ounce by 11:26 a.m. ET (1626 GMT), after hitting its lowest since Nov. 3.

U.S. gold futures dropped 1% to $1,767.00.

“The Fed policy shift and the suggestion that inflation fears are going to be lessening has taken the wind out of the (gold) bull sail,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, pointing to a retreat in crude oil prices that may suggest ebbing inflation pressures as well.

Gold seemed to take cues from increased bets that early interest rate hikes - translating into higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold - would curb future inflation, flattening the yield curve.

While the gain in stock markets may suggest improved appetite for risk, further volatility in equities, especially amid lingering uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant, may put a floor under prices of safe-haven gold, Wyckoff added.

Although Wall Street rebounded boosted by financials shares, rising cases of the virus variant globally continued to drive volatility across markets.

The prospect of a faster taper could cap the upside for bullion and boost the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, in a further dent to gold’s appeal, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Adding to the rhetoric, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Reuters Next conference it was the Fed’s job to ensure that the current run of high inflation does not evolve into a damaging and long-lasting “wage-price spiral” like in the 1970s.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $22.38 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $937.85 and palladium added 1.5% to $1,773.52.

Gold Prices gold rates US MIDDAY silver rates

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

US MIDDAY: Gold slides over 1pc

DRP criteria relaxed: MFBs to extend relief to Covid-hit borrowers: SBP

Forex reserves down $275m

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

LG polls in Punjab: Govt says EVMs will be used

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

PALSP demands mechanism to benefit local steel units

PC asked to complete HEC bidding process

Cellular devices: PTA issues safety steps to limit radio frequency exposure

EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over ‘Sterling Lads’ forex cartel

Medical colleges: SC rejects pleas seeking admissions without MDCAT

Read more stories