Irfan Siddiqui takes notice of protest by teachers

03 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Education and Professional Training has taken notice of the problems faced by protesting teachers in Islamabad.

Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Education and Professional Training has been scheduled for 7th of December, 2021, and the special agenda issued for the meeting included discussion on the issues of protesting teachers and other staff of hundreds of schools in Islamabad.

Officials of the Ministry of Education and protesting teachers and staff representatives are also being invited for this purpose, so that the committee can form an opinion after hearing both parties in detail.

Talking to reporters, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that teachers are the most respected section of the society. Indifference of the government is the reason that teachers are protesting on streets for their demands. He further said that the committee would soon present its position on this important issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

