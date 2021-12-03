PML-N rejects proposed ‘mini-budget’

LAHORE: Rejecting the mini budget, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that proposed mini budget will prove last nail in coffin of country’s economy.

Shehbaz, in a statement, said that announcement of mini budget by the government is a proof that government lied to the nation and business community while announcing the annual budget. Imran Niazi has taken another u-turn, he added.

The PML-N president warned that after new legislation, government will become tax collector for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and economy of the country will be directly under the control of the institution.

Moreover, Shehbaz also held a telephonic conversation with Mustafa Kamal of PSP and expressed reservations on current situation of inflation.

Sources claimed that both exchanged views on the current situation and agreed to continue consultation process. Both were unanimous that the current government has failed on all fronts, the sources added.

