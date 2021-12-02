ANL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.6%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.66%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.95%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
BYCO 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.28%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.05%)
FFBL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-6.89%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.73%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.9%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.62%)
GGL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.08%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.37%)
JSCL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.79%)
KAPCO 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.75%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
MLCF 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-7.14%)
NETSOL 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-4.96%)
PACE 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.05%)
PAEL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.7%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.53%)
PRL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6%)
PTC 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.06%)
TRG 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-5.81%)
UNITY 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.76%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,518 Decreased By ▼ -153.26 (-3.28%)
BR30 17,896 Decreased By ▼ -938.32 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,111 Decreased By ▼ -1258.1 (-2.77%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By ▼ -525.88 (-2.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Housing finance: SBP raises exposure limit to 25pc of mandatory targets

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced increase in the exposure limit on eligible...
Rizwan Bhatti Updated 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced increase in the exposure limit on eligible investments/financing up to 25 percent of the mandatory targets for housing and construction finance.

With a view to promoting housing and construction of buildings (Residential and Non-Residential) in Pakistan, State Bank had advised mandatory targets to banks.

As per previous directives, issued in April, exposures will be considered on aggregate basis up to a maximum of 15 percent of mandatory targets for housing and construction finance of a bank/DFI.

Now, the SBP Wednesday further increased the exposure limit by 10 percent. The exposure limit on eligible investments/financing has been increased to 25 percent of mandatory targets for housing and construction finance from 15 percent of the same.

The SBP has already advised the banks to gear up their infrastructure and capacity to ensure compliance of meeting these targets. Accordingly, each bank is also required to develop a concrete action plan with detailed measures and their timelines to achieve its housing and construction finance targets.

Housing finance: SBP to penalize banks for failing G-MSS targets

As per the SBP directives, this action plan should contain breakdown of overall targets into quarterly targets, development of suitable products, launching of media campaigns, development of internal technology, capacity building of staff, and other actions needed to ensure the target is being met.

In April 2021, in order to increase funding for housing and construction through capital markets and microfinance banks (MFBs), the State Bank allowed the counting of following exposures of banks/DFIs towards achievement of their housing & construction finance mandatory targets:

a. Direct financing to/or investments in bonds/TFCs/Sukuk issued by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Management Companies.

b. Investments in units/shares issued by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) subject to compliance with all other applicable regulations.

c. Investment in Sukuk/bonds issued by Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC), however, investment in PMRC’s Sukuk/bonds and amount of refinancing availed from PMRC shall be netted off towards counting the mandatory target.

d. Financing to MFBs for extending housing finance to eligible borrowers to the extent of actual disbursements by MFBs. Banks extending financing to MFBs for housing finance will have to report such transactions to SBP separately.

The SBP is closely monitoring the progress on the mandatory targets and non-compliance in meeting the targets will attract punitive action under the relevant provisions of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

