Restored Bolan Mail departs from City Station

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday restored 3-up Bolan Mail from Karachi to Quetta.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi Division Rao Waqar Ahmad Shahid saw off the passengers at City Station Karachi. Bolan Mail had been suspended since March 25 last year due to a complete suspension of train operations due to the corona virus.

On this occasion DS Karachi Railway said that Bolan Mail is one of the oldest trains of Pakistan Railways and this train travels from Karachi to Quetta, stoppages at 23 stations. It takes 21 hours and 40 minutes to reach Quetta from Karachi.

The fare from Karachi to Quetta has been fixed Rs. 2400 for AC Standard and Rs. 1000 for economy class. The train left Karachi City station at 6 pm, and it will reach Quetta at 3.40 pm the next day after passing through Dera Murad Jamali, Bakhtiarabad Domki, Sibi, Aab-e-Gum, Machh and Kolpur stations. The daily income of this vehicle from one side will be Rs. 583,200.

