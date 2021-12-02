ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Restored Bolan Mail departs from City Station

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday restored 3-up Bolan Mail from Karachi to Quetta. Divisional Superintendent...
Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday restored 3-up Bolan Mail from Karachi to Quetta.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi Division Rao Waqar Ahmad Shahid saw off the passengers at City Station Karachi. Bolan Mail had been suspended since March 25 last year due to a complete suspension of train operations due to the corona virus.

On this occasion DS Karachi Railway said that Bolan Mail is one of the oldest trains of Pakistan Railways and this train travels from Karachi to Quetta, stoppages at 23 stations. It takes 21 hours and 40 minutes to reach Quetta from Karachi.

The fare from Karachi to Quetta has been fixed Rs. 2400 for AC Standard and Rs. 1000 for economy class. The train left Karachi City station at 6 pm, and it will reach Quetta at 3.40 pm the next day after passing through Dera Murad Jamali, Bakhtiarabad Domki, Sibi, Aab-e-Gum, Machh and Kolpur stations. The daily income of this vehicle from one side will be Rs. 583,200.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

