ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Iranian CG visits PIEDMC

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Consulate General of Iran Dr Raza Nazeri visited Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Head Office in Sunder Industrial Estate. Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi welcomed the Consulate General.

President Sundar Industrial Estate Haroon Ali Khan, Member Taufeeq Sherwani and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Syed Nabeel Hashmi briefed the Iranian delegation about the PIEDMC managed industrial zones, new projects and investment opportunities in the Punjab.

The Iranian delegation also visited the Sundar Industrial Estate and the Board of Management office and appreciated the excellent infrastructure of the estate and arrangements of PIEDMC.

While speaking on the occasion, Iranian Consulate General Dr Raza Nazeri said that there are number of excellent investment opportunities in Punjab. PIEDMC efforts to facilitate industrialists are commendable.

He said business relations between Pakistan and Iran need to be further enhanced. Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi said that under the management of PIEDMC all relevant facilities are being provided to the industrialists through one window operations in given time. PIEDMC is using all its resources to attract investors in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi Raza Nazeri Iranian delegation

