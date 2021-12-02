Iranian CG visits PIEDMC

LAHORE: Consulate General of Iran Dr Raza Nazeri visited Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Head Office in Sunder Industrial Estate. Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi welcomed the Consulate General.

President Sundar Industrial Estate Haroon Ali Khan, Member Taufeeq Sherwani and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Syed Nabeel Hashmi briefed the Iranian delegation about the PIEDMC managed industrial zones, new projects and investment opportunities in the Punjab.

The Iranian delegation also visited the Sundar Industrial Estate and the Board of Management office and appreciated the excellent infrastructure of the estate and arrangements of PIEDMC.

While speaking on the occasion, Iranian Consulate General Dr Raza Nazeri said that there are number of excellent investment opportunities in Punjab. PIEDMC efforts to facilitate industrialists are commendable.

He said business relations between Pakistan and Iran need to be further enhanced. Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi said that under the management of PIEDMC all relevant facilities are being provided to the industrialists through one window operations in given time. PIEDMC is using all its resources to attract investors in Punjab.

