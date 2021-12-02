Messages from H.E Afzaal Mahmood Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE

TEXT: On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I am happy to extend my warmest congratulations to the leadership and the people of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebrations. Under visionary and sagacious leadership, the UAE has been able to achieve an exceptional economic, social and cultural progress in a short span of time. This impressive growth and enabling environment has been made possible due to the promotion of values of tolerance and co-existence by the UAE.

It is honour to note that UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations also coincide with completion of 50 years of establishment of brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE. The UAE holds a special place in Pakistan’s foreign policy and our two countries have always stood with each other through thick and thin. Our cooperation in various fields including political, economic, cultural and defence is based on deep-rooted trust. Frequent leadership interactions since the formation of new government in Pakistan in 2018 have provided us an opportunity to further diversify our relations to encompass all areas of cooperation.

We remain thankful to UAE’s persistent and unflinching support towards Pakistan’s social development and generous economic assistance in the hour of need. Polio eradication programme supported by the UAE is a case in point. 1.6 million strong Pakistani community in the UAE acts as bridge between our two countries. Our community’s role in the development and progress of the UAE is worth appreciating and their contribution to support the economy of Pakistan through their valuable remittances have been important.

In the Expo-2020, Pakistan is participating in a big way and has built state-of-the art pavilion. Our pavilion, which reflects the true colors of Pakistani history, culture and cuisine, has been point of attraction to large number of visitors. Since the inauguration of Expo, our pavilion has been one of the busiest and a range of meetings, events, seminars and cultural performances have taken place.

As the UAE celebrates its 50th National Day, the Pakistani people reiterate their deep commitment to Pakistan-UAE friendship and stand shoulder to shoulder with their Emirati brethren in sharing their joy and pride in the great accomplishments of this country.

