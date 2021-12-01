ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump tested positive for Covid just before Biden debate: book

AFP Updated 01 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump had a positive Covid-19 test, quickly followed by a negative, shortly before he went into a presidential debate with challenger Joe Biden last year, according to a new book.

Despite getting the all clear in that second test, Trump would get so sick with Covid-19 within a week that he had to be urgently hospitalized.

The testing detail emerged Wednesday in a report by The Guardian, which obtained an advance copy of "The Chief's Chief," a memoir by Trump's chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows.

Trump tested positive three days before his first debate against Biden on September 29, 2020, and exhibited mild symptoms of what was taken to be a cold, the upcoming book recounts.

According to Meadows' account, the result came through just as Trump was leaving the White House for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on September 26.

This followed a packed celebration at the White House for newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett -- a party where VIPs mingled maskless and that subsequently was identified as a super spreader event.

"Stop the president from leaving," Meadows quotes the then-White House doctor as saying after the first test came out, only to be told it was too late.

WHO warns Covid variant Omicron risk ‘very high’

Meadows wrote that when he informed Trump aboard Air Force One of the positive test, the Republican responded with a phrase rhyming "with 'Oh spit, you've gotta be trucking lidding me.'"

A second test, that Meadows said was a more accurate kind, gave a negative result shortly afterward.

Trump took this as "full permission" to continue his schedule, including that night's rally and the Biden debate three days later.

Debate organizers said the candidates arrived too late to be tested but they affirmed they had done their own tests. Trump's campaign did not, however, inform the debate or Biden about the positive test.

In the book, Meadows writes that he allowed Trump to continue with his schedule after the second, negative test, because "I didn't want to alarm the public."

In a statement Wednesday, former president Trump said the episode did not occur.

"The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate," he said.

Within a week of the rally, Trump was in hospital.

On October 2, Trump announced on Twitter he and his wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19.

He was flown to the presidential facility at Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital by helicopter from the White House and received intensive treatment for three nights.

A month later, Biden defeated him in the presidential election after focusing his campaign on a promise to mount a more responsible attack on the pandemic.

Donald Trump COVID presidential debate

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Trump tested positive for Covid just before Biden debate: book

Pakistan allows booster shots for healthcare workers, people over 50 amid new variant fears

Govt has completed legislation to hold next election through EVMs: Rashid

Corporate sector: FBR extends deadline for digital mode of payments to Dec 31

EU unveils 300-billion euro answer to China's Belt and Road

Zahir's counsel seeks medical examination, says client suffering from severe mental ailment

US tightens travel rules as more countries secure borders to quell Omicron

Monthly basis: Pakistan’s exports hit record high of $2.9bn in November

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

Three students shot dead, 8 people wounded at Michigan high school; 15-year-old arrested

ICC Test rankings: Shaheen Afridi breaks into top five for the first time

Read more stories