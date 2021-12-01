ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
BYCO 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.74%)
GGGL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
GGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
MLCF 37.27 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.25%)
NETSOL 103.48 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.29%)
PACE 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.77%)
PAEL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.47%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 88.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.13%)
UNITY 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)
BR30 18,892 Increased By ▲ 217.41 (1.16%)
KSE100 45,260 Increased By ▲ 187.25 (0.42%)
KSE30 17,520 Increased By ▲ 90.04 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England spinner Leach looks to 'impressive' Lyon for inspiration

AFP 01 Dec 2021

BRISBANE: England spinner Jack Leach admitted Wednesday that Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon was "impressive" and he had been studying how he deals with local conditions ahead of the first Ashes Test next week.

Leach also spotlighted Ravindra Jadeja as an inspiration after the Indian's exploits during a Test series in Australia last summer.

"For years I've watched Nathan Lyon and he's very impressive," said Leach, who memorably shared in a final-wicket stand of 76 with Ben Stokes at Leeds in 2019 as England snatched victory from Australia.

"Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don't necessarily offer a lot spin wise he's found ways to extract extra bounce, dip and all the other things," he told journalists.

"They're the kind of things that I've been trying to add in but still sticking to my strengths as well."

Watching fellow left-arm spinner Jadeja has also been part of his preparation during England's rain-hit build-up to the five-Test series.

"I don't think (Jadeja) did too much different to what he does in India," said Leach, who has played 16 Tests, taking 62 wickets, but none in Australia.

"That's another nice thing to see. He's taken what he does, is doing pretty similar things and having success."

A lively pitch is expected for the first Test in Brisbane on December 8 after recent torrential rain, which would likely suit England's pace attack.

Whether they also opt for a spinner remains to be seen, but Leach believes his chances have improved by all-rounder Ben Stokes being back in the touring party after injury and a mental-health break.

"From the (English) summer, the feedback was that Stokesy not being in the side, not having that all-round option in the top order, kind of made things difficult for me to get in the side," he said.

"It's great to have him back around and he's been brilliant. He's such a team man and the group is only better for having him in it."

England Ben Stokes Nathan Lyon Jack Leach Ashes test

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

England spinner Leach looks to 'impressive' Lyon for inspiration

Govt has completed legislation to hold next election through EVMs: Rashid

Levy of GST on subsidy given to Discos: FBR-PD row to land in ECC, again

Monthly basis: Pakistan’s exports hit record high of $2.9bn in November

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

Oil climbs over 2% ahead of OPEC meeting amid Omicron concerns

WHO warns against Omicron travel bans as nations shut borders

Saleem replaces Soomro as PC board chairman

Talks begin with Canadian firm to settle Reko Diq dispute

Read more stories