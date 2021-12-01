ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
BYCO 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.44%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.74%)
GGGL 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 31.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
JSCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.7%)
NETSOL 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.81%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.09%)
PAEL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.73%)
PRL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.15%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-4.04%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,664 Decreased By ▼ -1.3 (-0.03%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By ▲ 183.04 (0.98%)
KSE100 45,287 Increased By ▲ 214.22 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,493 Increased By ▲ 63.32 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Gold hovers near 1-month low on Fed chair's hawkish comments

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

Gold edged higher on Wednesday, hovering close to a one-month low, after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would discuss ending its bond purchases sooner.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,775.85 per ounce by 0211 GMT, only $2 shy of Tuesday's last recorded price which was the lowest since Nov.4.

  • US gold futures was steady to $1,776.60.

  • Powell said the Fed will discuss whether to end their bond purchases a few months earlier than previously anticipated in December and the word "transitory" is no longer the most accurate term for describing the nature of current inflation.

Spot gold still bearish; stabilization deceptive

  • Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of non-interest bearing gold.

  • Powell's comments also helped strengthen the US dollar, further weighing on gold as it increases the metal's cost to buyers holding other currencies.

  • Fed officials are not happy with inflation above the central bank's 2% target and bringing actual inflation down will be important to keeping expectations anchored near the central bank's goal, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said.

  • Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Tuesday that the new Omicron coronavirus variant could hurt consumer confidence, which would weaken economic recovery.

  • The World Health Organization warned countries not to impose blanket travel bans over the new Omicron coronavirus variant, as governments and scientists try to determine how much protection current vaccines would offer against the strain.

  • Spot silver fell 0.3% to $22.73 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.7% to $940.48, while palladium gained 1% to $1,756.19.

