Iqra Aziz new local spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris

Press Release 01 Dec 2021

KARACHI: L’Oréal Paris has announced the multi-talented and award winning actress Iqra Aziz as the new L’Oréal Paris local spokesperson and has reaffirmed its commitment to Stand Up Against Street Harassment, in partnership with NGO Hollaback! and local NGO Bedari with the official launch of the program in Pakistan on 25th November, the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Sharing his thoughts, Junaid Murtaza, Country Managing Director L’Oréal Paris Pakistan said “Today is a momentous one as we announce two very significant milestones in the L’Oréal Paris Pakistan journey. L’Oréal Paris Pakistan is proud and privileged to welcome Iqra Aziz to the L’Oréal family. We celebrate her as an empowered, multi-faceted woman who’s journey truly encapsulates the spirit of L’Oréal Paris. Today is also the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and we are proud to launch our global Stand Up Against Street Harassment right here in Pakistan on this day.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

