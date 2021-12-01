In his two-part series of articles titled “Asma Jahangir Conference 2021” the writer, Rashed Rahman, has concluded his argument by stating that “The fact that none of the interventions by the military establishment in the politics of the country have ended well suggests that Nawaz Sharif, despite his failings, has landed currently on the right side of history”.

I beg to differ with the honourable writer’s assertion. But before I say anything in this regard I wish to point out that these days two phrases appear ad nauseam: ‘the right side of history’ and ‘the wrong side of history’. In my view, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto landed on the right side of history only after paying a huge price in the shape of his own judicial murder. What price has Nawaz Sharif paid so far except for the years that he spent in Saudi Arabia and later in the United Kingdom? Nawaz Sharif, in my view, will never land on the right side of history until he shows willingness to pay a price for it.

Shagufta Moonis (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021