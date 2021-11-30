Yamaha increases motorcycle prices by Rs7,000

Yamaha Motor Pakistan has increased the prices of its 125 models by up to Rs7,000, according to a circular issued to countrywide dealerships.

This is the second upward revision on Yamaha bike prices in less than two months and the fifth this year.

The latest hike, to be applicable from December 1, will see the price of YB125 Z go up from Rs184,000 to Rs190,000, with a hike of Rs6,000. The company increased Rs7,000 on its YBZ DX variant, taking its price from Rs198,500 to Rs205,500.

The prices of YBR and YBR G 125 have surged by Rs7,000 each. The new prices for both variants are Rs211,000 and Rs220,500, respectively.

Since January 1, 2021, overall Yamaha bike prices have increased as much as Rs30,500, after multiple hikes over the year. The company rang in the New Year with higher bike prices. This was followed by further hikes in April, August, and October, before the latest increase in November [to be applicable from December].

The company did not issue a reason behind the latest price hike.