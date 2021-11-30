Punjab’s maiden cultural policy approved

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the maiden Cultural Policy 2021 has been approved and Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro presented the policy to CM on Monday.

Under the policy, the artists would be brought under the social safety net while promoting norms of societal peace and brotherhood through cultural activity. Similarly, strengthening of the economy through promotion of art and culture and the orange economy is part of the cultural policy which would also encourage film economy by creating opportunities for the out of work artists.

Secretary Information and Culture briefed about salient features of the policy. The CM commended the efforts of the culture minister and information secretary and directed to expedite the spate of cultural activities. The credit goes to the PTI-led government for formulating the maiden cultural policy of the province, he stated.

He said that steps would be taken to revive the film industry as the culture of Punjab is becoming an identity of the country the world over. There are four old cultural heritage sites in Punjab while nine cultural monuments would also be included in cultural heritage through UNESCO, he continued.

The government is devising a foolproof mechanism to promote culture and protection of cultural heritage in the province because it would promote tourism, cultural and social activities, he maintained.

Furthermore, efforts would be made to promote digital and visual art. Performing art would also be patronised to provide healthy entertainment to the people, the CM said.

