ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab’s maiden cultural policy approved

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2021

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the maiden Cultural Policy 2021 has been approved and Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro presented the policy to CM on Monday.

Under the policy, the artists would be brought under the social safety net while promoting norms of societal peace and brotherhood through cultural activity. Similarly, strengthening of the economy through promotion of art and culture and the orange economy is part of the cultural policy which would also encourage film economy by creating opportunities for the out of work artists.

Secretary Information and Culture briefed about salient features of the policy. The CM commended the efforts of the culture minister and information secretary and directed to expedite the spate of cultural activities. The credit goes to the PTI-led government for formulating the maiden cultural policy of the province, he stated.

He said that steps would be taken to revive the film industry as the culture of Punjab is becoming an identity of the country the world over. There are four old cultural heritage sites in Punjab while nine cultural monuments would also be included in cultural heritage through UNESCO, he continued.

The government is devising a foolproof mechanism to promote culture and protection of cultural heritage in the province because it would promote tourism, cultural and social activities, he maintained.

Furthermore, efforts would be made to promote digital and visual art. Performing art would also be patronised to provide healthy entertainment to the people, the CM said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar UNESCO PTI led government Khayal Ahmed Kastro Cultural Policy 2021

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab’s maiden cultural policy approved

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

PM takes thinly veiled shots at Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Fund signs $3bn deposit pact with SBP

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Meeting on appointment of CEC proves inconclusive

Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

$105m G-B Invest Initiative for sustainable development launched

‘Govt beefs up safety guards’

Read more stories