Wapda chief reviews progress on K-IV, Nai Gaj Dam projects

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) visited Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme, also known as K-IV and Nai Gaj Dam, to review progress on the projects. According to a statement issued by the WAPDA head office, WAPDA General Manager Projects (South), K-IV Project Director and representative of the consultants were present on the occasion.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of progress, he said WAPDA has completed revised design of K-IV project in accordance with timelines. Process for awarding construction works of the project is also underway. Following award of the contract, the construction work on K-IV project will commence in next 3-4 months. He said WAPDA is committed to completing the project in October 2023 to start supplying 650 million gallon per day additional water to Karachi under the Prime Minister’s Karachi Package, he said.

The WAPDA Chairman also visited Nai Gaj Dam Project being constructed on Gaj River 65-Km North-West of Dadu of Sindh. He said WAPDA has successfully been able to recommence construction work on the stalled Nai Gaj project by removing bottlenecks in the way to implementation of this project. The dam will be completed in 2024 and it would have a gross storage capacity of 300,000 acre feet with command area of 28,800 acres of land.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wapda Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) Karachi Water Supply Scheme K IV project Nai Gaj Dam projects

