UN Women 2021 Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards: Engro Fertilizers secures runner up position in ‘Leadership Commitment’ category

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Limited has secured first runner up position in the category of “Leadership Commitment” at the prestigious UN Women 2021 Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards.

The UN platform has recognised Engro Fertilizers for its extraordinary efforts in advancing gender equality and economic empowerment of women in Pakistan, despite facing challenges during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Leadership Commitment category recognised leaders in corporations who have been instrumental in setting strong corporate commitments inclusive of progressive policies, regulations or practices that aim to promote gender equality in the workplace, marketplace, and/or community.

This includes company leaders taking specific roles and responsibilities in promoting gender equality within the company and making public commitments or delivering gender sensitive messages to the public. Whilst competing against 700 applicants from 20 Asia-Pacific countries, Engro Fertilizers was presented this accolade as one of the region’s top private sector champions for gender equality and becoming the first and only company from Pakistan to get this accolade.

Expressing his appreciation at winning the award, Nadir Qureshi CEO of Engro Fertilizers has said that Engro Fertilizers proactively promote a culture of diversity to create an environment for everyone to thrive through equal access to opportunities.

