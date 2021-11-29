ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,579 Increased By ▲ 59.97 (1.33%)
BR30 18,359 Increased By ▲ 81.59 (0.45%)
KSE100 44,739 Increased By ▲ 625.13 (1.42%)
KSE30 17,311 Increased By ▲ 276.97 (1.63%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Markets

Philippines sells $7.2bn of peso retail treasury bonds

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

MANILA: The Philippines said on Monday it had sold 360 billion pesos ($7.2 billion) of new retail treasury bonds, which include 330.5 billion pesos in fresh cash intended for budgetary support.

The total proceeds from the sale of 5-1/2-year bonds also include 29.5 billion pesos representing the portion for a bond exchange for notes due in 2022, the Bureau of the Treasury said in a statement.

It is the government's third retail bond offering this year, and followed its maiden onshore dollar issue that raised $1.6 billion in September.

National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon said the country's "healthy macroeconomic environment, characterised by sufficient market liquidity and downward trend in inflation" supported the government's latest offer.

"Proceeds from the issuance will help the country respond to the challenges posed by the pandemic and will support various programmes for economic resiliency and recovery," the statement said.

Philippines peso

