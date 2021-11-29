Karachi to be transformed into smoke-free city: Memon

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Sunday said that the City Administration of Karachi Division will take all possible steps to make Karachi a smoke-free city.

Tobacco Control Desk for monitoring the activities for making Smoke-Free Karachi will be established in the office of Commissioner and the District Implementation and Monitoring Committees (DIMC) on tobacco control will also be formed for effective monitoring in all the districts under the supervision of deputy commissioners.

He was speaking as a chief guest after inauguration of Smoke-Free Karachi Cycling Rally, started from Empress Market and ended at Mazar-e-Quaid held in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC), said a communique.