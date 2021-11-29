ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,189
30324hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Audio/video leaks’ inventors want to hide corruption’: SACM

APP 29 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesman Punjab government Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday that audio and video leaks for political interests is an old tradition being used for years.

Ironically the inventors of such tactics are always afraid to take these leaks into the courtroom because they can’t prove them. All they want to make hue and cry in the cover of these videos to hide their corruption but they are unable to do so. He said that these audio and videos come from the same foundry and the masterpieces of the same artist.

Addressing a media training workshop for girl students of various educational institutions and talking to journalists at a local hotel, Hasaan Khawar said that one can also call it ‘Ittefaq’.

He said that these people pressurize others for their vested political interests and they are not ashamed for putting national honour at risk. These people can do anything for entering and prolonging their stay in the corridors of power. Unfortunately, they consider the country a political theatre and play their role according to their interests.

In case of a clash of their interests, they separated and start attacking on institutions and personalities and blackmail them. He said that polio affected politics will be eradicated from the province.

Hasaan Khawar further stated that it is very important for people to understand the script of political theatre. In response of a reporter’s question, he said that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure transparency in NA-133 elections.

Earlier in his address, Hassan Khawar encouraged the students and said that they have an important role to play in the media industry.

SACM Hasaan Khawar Spokesman Punjab government

