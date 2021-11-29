AJK PM urges world to help end Indian atrocities in IIOJK

KARACHI: Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Sunday urged international community to take notice of atrocities and suppression of Indian occupying forces over innocent people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other minority communities across India.

He was addressing a press conference along with deputy speaker AJK Assembly Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar and leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh at Adil house Karachi.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mehmood Moulvi, MNA Jai Parkash, Members of Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, Raja Azhar, Saeed Afridi, Jamal Siddiqui, Rabistan Khan, Advisor to Governor Sindh Ali Junejo and PTI leaders and workers were present at the occasion.

Sardar Qayyum Niazi said that Muslims of India particularly people of IIOJK were living a miserable life under repressive and tyrannical rule and they were being subjected to vendetta of RSS and Modi government.

Even Kashmiris living on Pakistani side of Line of Control were not safe from Indian atrocities as they were on target of Indian guns from across the LoC and their daily life was disrupted due to firing and shelling by Indian forces.

Sardar Qayyum paid homage to people and leadership of Jammu and Kashmir who despite brutalities and carnage of Indian barbaric forces were determined and fighting on every front for their right of self determination.

“I myself belong to a village situated near LOC that incessantly receive bullets and shells fired from the other side,” he added.

He was of the opinion that USA, UK, European Union, United Nations and International Human Rights Organizations had turned deaf ears to hue and cry of oppressed people of IIOJK and minorities of India.

Even Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) had failed to sense the miseries of people of occupied Kashmir, Palestine and Rohingya community of Myanmar and playing a proactive role for providing solace to Muslims suffering atrocities and oppression, he added.

AJK Prime Minister said that he conveyed the same feelings to visiting delegation of OIC and urged them to exercise their influence over USA, EU and United Nations for protecting minorities of India particularly people of IIOJK from repression of brutal Indian forces and extremist RSS as well as people of Palestine.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that minorities in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights and availing all the facilities like other citizens of the country as they have equal opportunities of participation in political and social life as well as economic activities.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising voice for people of IIOJK in United Nations and announcing Rs.500 billion package for development and promotion of tourism in Azad Jammu and Kashmir that would open vistas of development and help uplifting standard of life in the valley. Work on different projects under the package has been initiated, he added.

Sardar Qayyum also lamented previous AJK governments and said that PML-N’ AJK government left difficulties and created hurdles for the upcoming government. PML-N recruited 0ver 5 thousand people violating the merit and regularized their services just four days before expiry of their term by an act, he said adding that PTI government has enacted a law that entails regularization of services with a test to ensure career opportunities on basis of merit.

PML-N cabinet throughout their 5 year tenure was consisted of 33 ministers but at the eleventh hour they restricted the cabinet size to 16 members, he said adding that people of Kashmir has rejected PML-N as they only gained 5 seats in previous elections.

PTI had no issue to work with 16 ministers as they were determined to serve the masses by dealing with all the difficulties. AJK PM also lauded Leader of the opposition in Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikhwho has become an effective voice of marginalized people of Sindh

and become a shield against tyranny of traditional oppressive forces in Sindh. Earlier Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomed AJK PM and said that Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi is a brave son Kashmir who was struggling for rights and emancipation of Kashmiri people. He also presented the distinguished guest with tradition gift of Sindhi cap and Ajrak.