ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan heading towards sustainable growth rapidly: Farrukh

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan is heading ...
APP 29 Nov 2021

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan is heading towards sustainable growth rapidly due to prudent policies of PTI government. He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a number of development projects in Sir Syed Town here on Sunday night.

He said that exports, industry, trade, agriculture and national economy had been put on the path of development in three years while construction sector was booming with high speed. He said that the country was at the verge of bankruptcy and reserves were for 15 days only when PTI took powers.

He said that Zardari and Sharif families looted and plundered national wealth with great impunity. He said that the power looms were sold on tomato rates adding that textile sector was at the verge of total collapse. The people were leading miserable life but the previous rulers indulged in making spatial palaces abroad instead of concentrating to improve life standard of common man in Pakistan.

“However, PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has dragged out the country from multifaceted crises and now all economic indicators are positive”, he said, adding that the government was striving hard to eradicate poverty and unemployment.

He said that PTI government set its priorities for national progress and prosperity and now Pakistan had witnessed exports of 25.4 billion dollars which would jump soon up to 30 billion dollars. The IT exports had touched 2 billion dollars and it was expected to increase up to 3 billion dollars in coming days.

Similarly, the government made legislation to ensure payment of sugarcane crop within 15 days to the farmers whereas the cane growers were deprived of payment for couple of years in the past, he added.

He said that PTI government had also doled out Rs.1100 billion among the farmers and the industrial sector was now running with full capacity. Farrukh Habib said that the PTI government also adopted appreciable policy to tackle coronavirus pandemic and more than 100 million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said that PTI’s Ehsaas Programme was not only appreciated at national as well as international level but it was also ranked at 4th among 3400 such welfare programmes of the world.

“Now Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Ration Programme with Rs.120 billion to facilitate 120 million to 200 million poor families. Under this programme, each family will get subsidy of Rs.1000 per month on daily use items, he added.

Farrukh Habib State Minister for Information sustainable growth

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan heading towards sustainable growth rapidly: Farrukh

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

ECO region: President emphasises need for improving trade, investment

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

ECP takes notice of ‘vote-buying’ video

Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Competition Appellate Tribunal becomes fully functional

CAA notifies fresh travel ban

Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan sign gas swap deal

Read more stories