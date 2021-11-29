ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,189
30324hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India sets NZ 284 to win after lower order fightback

AFP 29 Nov 2021

KANPUR: India set New Zealand 284 runs after a lower order fightback from the Kiwi demolition of the hosts’ top batters on the fourth day of the first Test in Kanpur on Sunday.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer made 65 in key partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha, who was unbeaten on 61 runs when India declared at 234-7 after tea.

The hosts started the day in a commanding position with a 63-run lead at 14-1 — after Axar Patel’s five-for wrapped up the Black Caps innings at 296 on Saturday.

But New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee turned the tables with crucial wickets to leave India reeling at 51-5.

Iyer, who scored his maiden Test century in the first innings, helped pull India out of trouble after a 52-run partnership with Ashwin, who left the pitch after chopping a rising Jamieson delivery.

Jamieson triggered the Indian top order collapse with Cheteshwar Pujara’s wicket for 22 in the 12th over of the innings.

Captain Kane Williamson’s review confirmed that a rising Jamieson delivery had touched the batsman’s gloves to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell behind the stumps.

India then lost stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane at 41 after he fell leg-before to left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel.

Southee returned for an inspired bowling spell and took two wickets in his maiden over.

The veteran pacer first removed opener Mayank Agarwal for 17 after he edged to Tom Latham at second slip.

One ball later, Southee took all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leg-before for a duck to leave India 51-5.

A stubborn lower order performance on an uneven Kanpur surface saved the hosts further embarrassment as they reached 167-7 at tea.

Iyer built a 64-run partnership with Saha before falling to Southee, who took three wickets in his 22 overs for 75 runs.

Saha then played a gritty innings with Axar Patel, unbeaten on 28, to stitch an unfinished 67-run partnership before the Indian declaration.

Jamieson took three wickets in his 17 overs for 40 runs.

Patel took another but the other two Kiwi spinners — Rachin Ravindra and William Somerville — went wicketless.

============================================

Scoreboard

============================================

India 2nd innings (overnight 14-1)

Mayank Agarwal c Latham b Southee 17

Shubman Gill b Jamieson 1

Cheteshwar Pujara c Blundell b Jamieson 22

Ajinkya Rahane lbw

Ajaz Patel 4

Shreyas Iyer c Blundell

b Southee 65

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b

Southee 0

Ravichandran Ashwin

b Jamieson 32

Wriddhiman Saha not out 61

Axar Patel not out 28

Extras: (b 3, lb 1) 4

Total: (seven wickets, 81 overs) 234 declared

Did not bat: Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Gill), 2-32 (Pujara), 3-41 (Rahane), 4-51 (Agarwal), 5-51 (Jadeja), 6-103 (Ashwin), 7-167 (Iyer)

Bowling: Tim Southee 22-2-75-3, Kyle Jamieson 17-6-40-3, Ajaz Patel 17-3-60-1, Rachin Ravindra 9-3-17-0, William Somerville 16-2-38-0

New Zealand 2nd innings

Tom Latham not out 2

Will Young lbw b Ashwin 2

William Somerville not out 0

Extras: 0

Total: (one wicket, four overs) 4

Yet to bat: Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Young)

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-3-1, Axar Patel 2-1-1-0

Toss: India

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).—AFP

===========================================

India Test kiwi NZ

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

India sets NZ 284 to win after lower order fightback

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

ECO region: President emphasises need for improving trade, investment

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

ECP takes notice of ‘vote-buying’ video

Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Competition Appellate Tribunal becomes fully functional

CAA notifies fresh travel ban

Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan sign gas swap deal

Read more stories