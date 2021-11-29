ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,343 Increased By ▲ 1228.48 (2.78%)
KSE30 17,558 Increased By ▲ 523.66 (3.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

PUBG MOBILE announces biggest crossover with Ertugrul Ghazi in Pakistan

  • Will introduce the fans to the Heroic Warrior series in the game
Sponsored Content 29 Nov 2021

PUBG MOBILE is bringing the greatest crossover for all Ertugrul fans and we are here for it!

The most popular battle royale games, PUBG MOBILE, collaborates with our favorite Engin Altan Düzyatan, the protagonist who rose to international prominence for his role as Ghazi in the renowned most popular Turkish show, Ertugrul. Throughout the series, Ghazi proved to show impeccable courage and wisdom that truly conquered the hearts of our Pakistani audience, leaving an everlasting impression of his brilliance that swayed us all. Throughout the series, this warrior's exemplary fighting spirit and fearlessness serve as an immense inspiration to the PUBG MOBILE gaming community in Pakistan.

In Game Exclusive Items

PUBG MOBILE will introduce the fans to the Heroic Warrior series in the game, which includes a Heroic Warrior Set, Heroic Warrior Cover and Warrior Avatar Frame.

Altan’s voice pack is another special key addition to this event. PUBG MOBILE fans will get a hand’s on experience of hearing Altan’s voice during the gameplay.

All the events only available during Nov 26 – 9 Dec.

In addition to this, PUBG MOBILE players can also avail a promotion series of super limited-edition rewards by logging into the game during the event and experiencing Altan’s skin.

Snack Video Hashtag Challenge

For PUBG MOBILE and Altan fans eager to show their excitement about this crossover, PUBG MOBILE has got an additional challenge planned for you!

Participate in #GhaziPUBGM snack video challenge and take your videos viral with the hashtag. Share your admiration for Altan and PUBG MOBILE with creative videos and get a chance to become one of the lucky winners to win the following:

An iPhone 13 (for top three winners) 1000 PKR cash prize (for the next 10 winners)

The hashtag challenge will launch from 26th November – 2nd December. Stay tuned for PUBG MOBILE’s upcoming announcement on the challenge details.

PUBG Ertugrul PUBG Mobile League

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PUBG MOBILE announces biggest crossover with Ertugrul Ghazi in Pakistan

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Pakistani company exports 'first ever' meat consignment to Jordan

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since April 2020

Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Afridi claims five wickets as Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target

Read more stories