Sindh minister says Pakistan has become ‘most dangerous country in world’ for journalists

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Information and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that Pakistan has become the most dangerous country in the world for journalists; this is very unfortunate for those who think that they will suppress the voice of journalists and hide the truth.

He said that today’s event is the best initiative of HUJ to distribute laboratory concession cards as treatment has become very expensive nowadays. He expressed these views while addressing as a special guest at the distribution of laboratory concession card organized by HUJ at Press Club Hyderabad today.

He said that very soon Labor Card will also be introduced and this Labor Card will be for all public and private employees. In order to increase the minimum wage, I will request the Federal Government and other parties to provide a minimum monthly wage of Rs. 25,000 to the employees.

He said that providing facilities to the workers would not reduce the income of the employers but would bless their livelihood and the workers would work better. He said that the lower wages of the workers will have to be increased again and the Sindh government is bearing pressure from the industries on salary of less than Rs 25,000 but it is necessary to do all this in this era of inflation. He said that there is a so-called democratic government in this country, the oppression of the media in this era has never happened before even in dictatorship. He said two days ago the wife of a journalist was attacked which is a shameful thing. The country is becoming infamous all over the world, we cannot move forward unless we will arrest the culprits of oppression of journalists because with such actions no one suppresses the truth. He said that in the present federal government people of all walks of life are in misery.

He further said that the number of conspiracies against the courts is not as high as it was during the military dictatorship, as we know that thousands of buildings have been built in the past and is this solution to demolish all the buildings and is it possible?”

He said that court should form a commission headed by the judges of the Supreme Court and that commission should decide after which whether they should be fined or demolished. He said that snatching people’s roofs could lead to human tragedy and if you cannot save their roofs then you have no right to be in government.

He said that Punjab produces the most wheat in the country and Sindh only produced as per requirement and they said that wheat shortage is done by the Sindh government.

He said that two times more sugar is produced in Punjab than Sindh and Zardari has no sugar mill in Sindh and most of the sugar mills belong to Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar and his ally Chaudhry, they are responsible for sugar price hike.

He said that whatever they say to the Sindh government but they should understand that they are incompetent. He said that the people of federal government cheat in such a way that billions of rupees disappear, all this is Imran Khan’s ATM and source of income, the party is run by those who are mafias of PTI. He said that we asked them but no one tells us what the sources of income of Khan Sahib are.

There is no such incompetent government in the whole world as of PTI, he added He further said that medicine, dollars rate, petrol, sugar, flour have been increased by this government and made people life miserable.

