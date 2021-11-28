Citizen reaches LHC against gas shortage

LAHORE: A citizen Farhat Manzoor on Saturday has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the shortage of gas in the city and prayed to the court to direct the respondent government to take necessary steps to overcome the shortage of gas.

The petitioner contended in his petition that due to the shortage of gas people are facing hardships and are forced to by other means of energy for daily usage.

He said it was the duty of the government to provide basic facilities to the people of Pakistan but government had failed to perform its constitutional duties.

