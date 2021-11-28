Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday nosedived in the local market, traders said.

They slumped by Rs2400 to Rs122800 per tola and Rs2058 to Rs105281 per 10 grams.

On the world market, the precious metal price was quoted for $1787 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs1460 per tola and Rs1251.71 per 10 grams. The global market price of silver was $23.18 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021