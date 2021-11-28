ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,704
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,886
41124hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
475,097
Punjab
442,876
Balochistan
33,471
Islamabad
107,601
KPK
179,888
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (November 27, 2021)...
Recorder Report 28 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (November 27, 2021)

=======================================
Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         8700-9000
Gur                         12000-15000
Shakar                      12500-15000
Ghee (16 kg)                  5550-5700
Almond (Kaghzi)             10000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        40000-70000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                10000-11000
Dal Mong (Chilka)           11000-11500
Dal Mong (Washed)           12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            18500-22000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           18000-20000
Dal Mash (Washed)           20000-23500
Dal Masoor (Local)          19000-20000
Dal Masoor (impor)          17000-17500
Masoor (salam-impor)        15000-15500
Masoor (salam-local)        16000-17500
Gram White                  13500-15000
Gram Black                  12500-12800
Dal Chana (Thin)            12300-12600
Dal Chana (Thick)           12800-13200
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                     18500-21500
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                     21500-23500
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         13000-15000
Basmati Super (new)         11500-14000
Kainat 1121                 13000-14500
Rice Basmati (386)            7500-9000
Basmati broken                6500-7500
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     350-550
Tea (Green)                    900-1300
=======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Grain Market Rates Akbari Mandi Lahore Grain Market Rates

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lahore Grain Market Rates

WTO’s big moot postponed due to new Covid variant

Cut in MTRs: Major CMOs oppose PTA’s decision

Covid cash transfers: BISP made ‘irregular’ payments of Rs1.84bn: audit report

PSO receivables hit Rs402.863bn mark

Cost of starting business: Global index puts Pakistan at 101st place

$3bn Saudi Arabia safe deposits: summary approved by cabinet

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Gwadar needs separate authority to resolve civic issues: Mandviwalla

ECO states urged for early implementation of projects involving Afghanistan

ED on telecom sector: FBR challenges SHC judgment

Read more stories