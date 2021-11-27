ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PUBG Mobile Pro League MENA & South Asia Championship concludes

The first-ever cross-region pro-level tournament in the form of PUBG MOBILE Pro League MENA & South Asia...
Sponsored Content 27 Nov 2021

The first-ever cross-region pro-level tournament in the form of PUBG MOBILE Pro League MENA & South Asia Championship came to its grand closure on November 14. Teams from PMPL Arabia Season 2, PMPL South Asia Season 4, PMCO HTM Fall Split 2021, PMCO Africa Fall Split 2021, competed head to head for a prize pool of $150,000.

The tournament had 4 days of league stage and 2 days of finals where South Asian team, Stalwart Esports, managed to grab the top spot with 204 points in the League Stage and MENA team Rico Infinity grabbed the title win with 130 points. Rico Infinity took home prize money of 40,000 USD.

The top 4 teams were to advance to the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship, but since DRS and Nigma Galaxy have already booked their spot in the tournament, the next 2 teams on the leaderboard ie, Cryptics and Deadeyes Guys, will get the slot and have a shot at the global stage.

Device partner, Oppo, played an active role in the success of the tournament with its immersive and fluid gaming experience.

Following the PMPL MENA & South Asia Championship will be the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship that is set to kickstart from November 30 with Grand Finals on 21st-23rd January. Both East and West will play League matches to book their slots for the League Finals and further to the Grand Finals. Both the regions will have 20 top squads competing for the prestigious title and a grand prize pool of 6,000,000 USD.

PMGC West (20 teams):

● PMPL CIS - 1 (NAVI)

● PMPL Brazil - 1 (Alpha7)

● PMPL Turkey - 1

● PMPL West Europe - 1

● PMPL LATAM - 1

● PMPL North America - 1

● PMPL Americas Championship Season 2 - 7

● PMPL Europe Championship Season 2 - 7

PMGC East (20 teams):

● PMPL Indonesia - 1 (GENESIS DOGMA GIDS)

● PMPL Vietnam - 1 (DXavier)

● PMPL Thailand - 1 (The Infinity)

● PMPL Malaysia - 1 (Team Secret)

● PMPL Arabia - 1 (Nigma Galaxy)

● PMPL SEA Season 4 - 4

● PMPL MENA & South Asia Championship Season 1 (with PMCO HTM) - 4

● PMPL South Asia -1 (DRS Gaming)

● (KR) PUBG MOBILE PRO SERIES SEASON 2- 1

● (JP) PUBG MOBILE JAPAN LEAGUE SEASON 1 - 1

● PUBG MOBILE RIVALS CUP KOREA vs. JAPAN - 1

● China PEL - 3 (TJB)

All the matches of PMGC will be live exclusively on YouTube.

