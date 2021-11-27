Students, activists join ‘Solidarity March’

LAHORE: Students, activists and supporters across Lahore came out on Friday to join the “Student Solidarity March”, led by the Progressive Students’ Collective (PSC) for the restoration of student unions and better education facilities.

The seminar was attended by former vice-chairman Pakistan Bar Council Abid Saqi, senior journalist Muniza Jahangir, civil rights activist Dr Ammar Ali Jaan. The march started at 2pm. In Lahore, students gathered near the Charing Cross.

