PM Imran Khan accepts Aleem Khan's resignation

Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan’s resignation from his post of minister of food in the Punjab government.

Aleem made the announcement in a Twitter post. During a meeting with PM Imran, the former minister said he persuaded the premier that in order to maintain neutrality with regard to his news channel, Samaa TV, that he acquired in September, it was necessary for him to not hold any government post.

"I am grateful to him [Prime Minister] for accepting my request. I am sending my resignation to the Chief Minister of Punjab," he wrote.

He had announced his decision to resign as minister in September.

The shares of Samaa TV were shifted in September to Park View Limited, a real estate company owned by Aleem Khan, according to a BBC report.