ANL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.86%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FNEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
GGGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.51%)
GGL 31.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.17%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
JSCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.16%)
NETSOL 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
POWER 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
PRL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.25%)
PTC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TELE 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.36%)
TRG 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.97%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,488 Decreased By ▼ -9.17 (-0.2%)
BR30 18,191 Decreased By ▼ -148.51 (-0.81%)
KSE100 43,865 Decreased By ▼ -71.05 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,906 Decreased By ▼ -33.17 (-0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lebanese currency drops to new low

AFP 26 Nov 2021

BEIRUT: The Lebanese pound sank to a new low on the black market Friday, with no end in sight to the economic and political crisis plunging ever growing numbers into poverty.

According to websites monitoring the black market rate, the pound was trading at 25,000 to the dollar, or nearly 17 times less than its official peg value of 1,500.

The new record, topping a previous low of more than 24,000 earlier this week, adds to the troubles of the newly-formed Lebanese government, which has failed to meet for more than a month amid a festering diplomatic crisis with Gulf countries.

Lebanon's much-reviled political barons are also divided over the fate of the judge probing the deadly August 2020 Beirut port blast, which was widely blamed on government negligence and corruption.

With the currency losing more than 90 percent of its value in two years on the black market, the purchasing power of Lebanese is plummeting, and the minimum monthly wage of 675,000 pounds is now worth just $27.

According to the United Nations, four in five Lebanese are now considered poor. The World Bank estimates it may take Lebanon nearly two decades to recover its pre-crisis per capita GDP.

The energy ministry on Friday also raised the prices of petrol, diesel fuel and cooking gas, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Fuel prices in Lebanon are adjusted regularly to reflect fluctuations in the exchange rate. Filling a vehicle's fuel tank now costs more than the minimum monthly wage.

Lebanese pound

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Lebanese currency drops to new low

PM says lower exports main problem

Talking about former CJP or retired judges does not amount to contempt of court: IHC

Sell-off of HEC, SME Bank and PRCL: Ministries, FAs told to follow transaction timelines

PM stresses on enhancing economic relations with Uzbekistan

US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

October 2021: Average banking spreads down 48bps YoY

Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai

Read more stories