Palm oil eases as crude weakens, set for weekly loss

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Friday on course for a weekly decline, weighed down by weaker crude and rival oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 23 ringgit, or 0.47%, to 4,904 ringgit ($1,157.42) a tonne during early trade.

The contract is down 1.8% for the week, after posting two straight weekly jumps, also hurt by a forecast for stronger production of top vegetable oils next year.

Fundamentals