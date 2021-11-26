ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Who has put all his eggs in Maryam’s basket?

Anjum Ibrahim Updated 26 Nov 2021

“Foot in the mouth disease is pretty common in Pakistan.”

“Right, I suffered from it last year, its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, painful rash, sores in the mouth and…”

“Hmm, another disease that you suffer from is literatitis.”

“You mean literatus – someone who is learned, acquainted with literature.”

Nope, I mean literatitus - someone who takes everything literally rather than figuratively, when I said foot in the mouth I meant someone who routinely lies and…”

“Oh no, not again! You surely aren’t referring to Maryam Nawaz’s feint and attack strategy…I mean she is an accomplished swordswomen…”

“And which game is her Uncle playing? Hockey by challaki (cleverness)?”

“That’s right – and she constantly challenges First Uncle to a game of fencing while First Uncle wants to play hockey…”

“And The Khan, with the global sportsmen award given by the UAE, as the patron in chief of hockey and cricket boards…”

“Which is precisely why Maryam Nawaz has taken on fencing…but about the award – it is being given to a man who left competitive sports a long time ago and I am sure The Khan would have appreciated leader of the world award more, while the UAE plays no competitive world sport and…”

“As I said you are suffering from literatitus…but the five wise men and the woman who flanked Maryam Nawaz will have no future in a Shehbaz cabinet – Javed Latif has put all his eggs in the Maryam’s basket and I don’t think he has even bothered to respond to the show cause notice, so has Shahid Khaqan who is unlikely to ever become prime minister in a Shahbaz-led government, but Rana sahib and Maryam Aurangzeb…”

“Are trying to run with the hounds and hunt with the hares.”

“It’s the other way round - hunting with the hounds and…”

“This is Pakistani political arena - the hares hunt and the hounds run…anyway Maryam may have put a kabash on The Plan.”

“Don’t think so, I reckon it may have become Plan C instead of B.”

“Hmmm, and as the Speaker is fond of saying - the ayes have it, the ayes have it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021s

Pakistan uae Maryam Nawaz PM Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

