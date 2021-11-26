PIA becomes first airline to operate flights to Fujairah

KARACHI: PIA’s first flight took off from Peshawar for Fujairah on Thursday carrying 168 passengers. CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik (Retd) along with passengers travelled on the first flight to Fujairah. CEO PIA was warmly welcomed by members of the Royal Family and High government officials.

All passengers were greeted and welcomed with traditional dance. PIA for the convenience of passengers has made special arrangements for swift immigration at the airport and free bus transportation to other cities.

