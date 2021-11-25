ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mominul tells Bangladesh to 'close ears' ahead of Pakistan Tests

AFP 25 Nov 2021

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque urged his team-mates to ignore criticism and concentrate on the job at hand ahead of the Test series at home against Pakistan beginning on Friday.

The hosts kick off the new Test Championship cycle with the two-match series against Pakistan starting in Chittagong, having never beaten the visitors either at home or away.

The series follows a dismal run in Twenty20 internationals, with Bangladesh losing eight consecutive matches. Five losses at the World Cup were followed by a three-nil whitewash at home by semi-finalists Pakistan.

"This is not the first time Bangladesh have gone through such a phase. We have overcome such times before too," said Test captain Mominul, who was not part of Twenty20 side.

"People got mentally weak... because they pay attention to what is being said. My job is to bring back focus. You cannot stop anyone from talking. So it's better to keep your ears closed," he said on Thursday.

Adding to their woes, star player Shakib Al Hasan, batsman Tamim Iqbal and an in-form all-rounder Taskin Ahmed, will all miss the first Test due to injury.

Mominul said it would be a "challenge" to lead a young Bangladesh side against a strong Pakistan team.

"We have always required senior players in the Test side," he said.

Bangladesh call up uncapped duo for Pakistan Test

"But it is a continuous process. We have to move on. We cannot be disappointed all the time. I firmly believe it is a huge opportunity for the younger players," he said.

Babar cautious

Pakistan captain Babar Azam insisted his team will not take the hosts lightly in their home conditions.

"This looks a typical Bangladeshi pitch which will help spinners. So, we are aware of the conditions," he said.

Pakistan announced their 12-man squad for the opening Test, which included uncapped batsman Abdullah Shafique.

Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam and Imam-ul-Haq also made the 12-man squad.

"I cannot score runs all the time, so other batsmen will have to take responsibility. This is an important WTC Tests, so we need to be at our best," Babar said.

Shakib blow as Bangladesh face tough Test against Pakistan

Pakistan have played 10 Tests against Bangladesh, winning nine.

The only draw came in 2015 when Tamim scored a maiden Test double hundred in a record 312-run opening stand with Imrul Kayes in the second innings in Bangladesh's southern city of Khulna.

The second Test will start in Dhaka on December 4.

Cricket Pakistan Bangladesh Test series Test match Mominul Haque

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Mominul tells Bangladesh to 'close ears' ahead of Pakistan Tests

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of three more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

Pakistan's rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Read more stories