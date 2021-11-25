ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
ASC 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
ASL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.06%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FNEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GGL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
KAPCO 30.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
MDTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
MLCF 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
TELE 16.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.69%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By ▼ -57.69 (-1.27%)
BR30 18,332 Decreased By ▼ -140.93 (-0.76%)
KSE100 43,978 Decreased By ▼ -385.83 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,952 Decreased By ▼ -172.26 (-1.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close higher

AFP 25 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher Thursday after solid US indicators boosted Wall Street shares with a rising dollar also encouraging investors.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.67 percent, or 196.62 points, to end at 29,499.28, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.33 percent, or 6.57 points, to 2,025.69.

The dollar was at 115.40 yen, compared with 115.41 yen in New York late Wednesday, maintaining gains made since Tuesday when the US currency broke the 115 yen mark for the first time in more than four years.

Market sentiment was also boosted by fresh, stronger-than-expected US indicators, including consumer data and jobless claims that hit the lowest level for over five decades.

The S&P ended close to a new record finish although the Dow edged down, but it was enough to send the Tokyo market higher at the open.

The dollar's rise was also encouraging buying of exporters, such as automakers and semiconductor related issues, analysts said.

Investors bought high-tech issues in Tokyo after US technology shares gained overnight, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"But traders were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of Thanksgiving," it added.

Among major shares, high-tech investor SoftBank Group added 1.31 percent to 6,683 yen.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing firmed 0.45 percent to 8,750 yen.

Toyota slid 0.58 percent to 2,112 yen while Honda added 0.79 percent to 3,302 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 1.61 percent to 74,070 yen.

Top air carrier ANA Holdings plunged 5.64 percent to 2,283 yen after the firm announced a decision to issue convertible bonds to finance reform programmes. Rival Japan Airlines also fell 1.72 percent to 2,283 yen.

Nikkei Tokyo shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close higher

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

Read more stories