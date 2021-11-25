Rare white lion dies in Karachi zoo

KARACHI: A rare white lion died at Karachi Zoo on Wednesday.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab summoned a report on the death of the lion.

According to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Spokesman Ali Hassan Sajid, the lion had been ill for the last 13 days. It was suffering from Pulmonary TB which was being treated by veterinarians but it could not recover and died at 11:00 AM on Wednesday. It was about 15 years old and brought to Karachi Zoo from Africa in 2012.

A team of veterinarians performed an autopsy. They said the lion also had pneumonia and its lungs had stopped working

