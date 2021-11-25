Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
25 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 24, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
354,646,716 189,458,858 14,330,848,725 8,014,441,417
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,085,992,150 (3,230,893,457) (2,144,901,307)
Local Individuals 13,920,688,677 (13,403,920,279) 516,768,398
Local Corporates 8,217,172,024 (6,589,039,114) 1,628,132,909
===============================================================================
