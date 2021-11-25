Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
25 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd. 30.06.2022 18.063754% Bonus Shares 23.11.2021
Saif Power Limited 31.12.2021 20% Interim Cash Dividend 23.11.2021
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 30.06.2021 10% Bonus Shares 22.11.2021
Ghani Glass Limited 30.06.2021 15% Final Cash Dividend 23.11.2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd. 30.06.2021 20% Bonus Shares
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.