ANL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.27%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.37%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
FFL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
FNEL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
GGL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.17%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
JSCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.74%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-8.79%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
PACE 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.89%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.54%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.51%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.7%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
TRG 92.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (5.25%)
UNITY 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,578 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.6%)
BR30 18,634 Increased By ▲ 68.01 (0.37%)
KSE100 44,610 Decreased By ▼ -338.17 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,252 Decreased By ▼ -127.51 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Copper prices rise on easing woes over China demand, low stocks

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

London copper prices edged up on Wednesday as tight supplies and easing concerns about Chinese demand lent the metal some support, but a firmer dollar capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $9,736 a tonne by 0735 GMT.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.4% at 71,220 yuan a tonne.

Volumes were expected to be low heading into the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The dollar index was steady after hitting a more than 16-month peak on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term, fuelling expectations of sooner interest-rate hikes.

A firmer dollar makes commodities priced in the dollar more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

"Improving power supply in China is easing some of downstream demand concerns (for copper). We expect downside to remain protected as tightness is likely to persist in the near-term," said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.

Copper stocks in ShFE-registered warehouses were at 34,918 tonnes, the lowest since June 2009.

On-warrant LME copper inventories edged up slightly to 62,775 tonnes, but still down 73.7% from 238,725 tonnes seen in August.

"Metals prices should (also) benefit from latest announcement from China to ease fiscal policy and more supports for property market," Kumari added.

China will keep liquidity reasonably ample and reduce funding costs, especially for small firms, in a bid to support the slowing economy, while some Chinese banks have been told to issue more loans to property firms for project development.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Indonesia may stop tin exports in 2024 as part of efforts to attract investment into the resource processing industry and improve the country's external balance, President Joko Widodo said.

  • ShFE aluminium edged 0.3% higher to 19,250 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 1.4% to 153,430 yuan a tonne and lead gained 2.1% to 15,250 yuan a tonne.

  • LME aluminium was up 0.9% at $2,691.50 a tonne, nickel rose 1.1% to $20,565 a tonne, zinc was 0.7% higher at $3,325.50 a tonne and lead gained 1% to $2,276 a tonne.

Copper

